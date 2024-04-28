68,650 Shares in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Acquired by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 68,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $2,030,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 64.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $124,000.

TNA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.33. 12,992,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,479,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

