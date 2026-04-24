ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Short Interest Up 1,763.1% in April

ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,273 shares, an increase of 1,763.1% from the March 31st total of 122 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,578 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares Ultra High Yield Price Performance

UJB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,872. ProShares Ultra High Yield has a twelve month low of $72.56 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra High Yield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra High Yield by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra High Yield by 20.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra High Yield by 28.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra High Yield during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

About ProShares Ultra High Yield

The ProShares Ultra High Yield (UJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides 2x exposure to a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with remaining maturities between 3 and 15 years. UJB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

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