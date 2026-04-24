Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,380 shares, a growth of 1,937.7% from the March 31st total of 902 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 1,202.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

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Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHYS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.22. 23,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,399. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $23.47.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated below investment-grade. FHYS was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

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