Short Interest in CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Increases By 2,095.8%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 527 shares, an increase of 2,095.8% from the March 31st total of 24 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CK Infrastructure Stock Performance

CK Infrastructure stock remained flat at $43.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 354. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

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CK Infrastructure Company Profile

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CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: CKISY) is a Hong Kong–based infrastructure investment company and a flagship subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings. The company specializes in owning and operating a diversified portfolio of utility and infrastructure assets. Its core business activities encompass energy generation and distribution, water treatment and supply, waste management, as well as transport-related services such as highways, rail, and light rail systems. By focusing on long-term concessions and regulated asset returns, CK Infrastructure aims to deliver stable cash flows and steady dividend growth for its shareholders.

The group’s operations span across several regions, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe.

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