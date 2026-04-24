Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.49. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Enterprise Diversified Trading Up 0.9%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

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Enterprise Diversified Company Profile

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Enterprise Diversified, Inc is a diversified holding company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. Trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol SYTE, the company invests in and manages a portfolio of wholly owned subsidiaries operating in renewable energy, environmental consulting, real estate leasing, and financing. Through targeted acquisitions and strategic partnerships, Enterprise Diversified seeks long-term growth by focusing on industries with stable cash flows and long-term demand drivers.

Green Innovations, a principal subsidiary of Enterprise Diversified, specializes in landfill gas well development as well as the engineering, construction, and operation of renewable natural gas systems.

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