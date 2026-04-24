Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,093 shares, a growth of 1,587.9% from the March 31st total of 124 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,672 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,493. Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Company Profile

Listed Funds Trust – Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by Listed Funds Trust. The fund is managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization, within the market capitalization range of the MSCI Japan Index. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

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