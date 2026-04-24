PPG Industries (PPG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG):

4/22/2026 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2026 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2026 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $114.00 to $119.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – PPG Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, down from $132.00.

3/27/2026 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $130.00.

3/26/2026 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2026 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $115.00 to $114.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,856.43. This represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,371. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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