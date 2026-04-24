Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,203 shares, an increase of 2,411.0% from the March 31st total of 2,517 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of CSTPF stock traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.30. 279,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. Arrow Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.00 and a 1 year high of C$0.37.

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Arrow Exploration Company Profile

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Arrow Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal properties. The company’s activities center on identifying prospective exploration targets, securing land positions and carrying out systematic field evaluation programs.

Arrow Exploration advances its projects through a combination of geological mapping, geochemical sampling and targeted drilling, using modern analytical methods to delineate zones of mineralization.

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