Mostapha Tahiri Sells 9,611 Shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) COO Mostapha Tahiri sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $1,469,810.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,701.06. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

State Street Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $156.18.

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State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of State Street from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of State Street from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Regents of The University of California grew its position in State Street by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 8,706,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,483,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,559,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,174 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in State Street by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,217,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after acquiring an additional 880,507 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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