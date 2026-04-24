Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Sells $184,410.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 946,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,652. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Claire Mcdonough also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of Rivian Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40.
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,724,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,296,809. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 291.0% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Rivian Automotive
Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:
- Positive Sentiment: R2 production milestone — Rivian announced a new production milestone for the R2 at its Normal, Illinois plant, signaling that the lower-cost SUV is moving into volume manufacturing, which supports revenue scale and long-term margin improvement. Rivian Just Hit a New Production Milestone. Does That Make RIVN Stock a Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Plant resilience and R2 ramp after tornado — Rivian confirmed full R2 production resumed quickly after a tornado hit the Normal facility, a positive signal on operations continuity and execution risk. That operational resilience helped recent momentum in the shares. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Valuation Check As R2 SUV Production Advances After Illinois Tornado
- Positive Sentiment: Battery second-life project with Redwood — Rivian and Redwood Materials are deploying second-life EV battery packs for on-site energy storage at the Normal plant, which could lower operating costs, improve plant energy resilience and strengthen ESG credibility. Rivian Taps Second Life Batteries For Plant Storage And Investor Questions
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: consensus ‘Hold’ — Coverage is split (sells/holds/buys) with a MarketBeat/Market consensus of “Hold,” implying no clear analyst-driven directional push right now. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention rising — RIVN has been a trending ticker (high retail/institutional search interest), which can amplify moves but doesn’t guarantee direction. Elevated attention increases short-term volatility. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings preview warns of a Q1 decline — Earnings previews from Zacks and others expect Q1 results to weaken, creating downside risk if Rivian misses revenue or loss-reduction targets in its upcoming report. Earnings Preview: Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Negative Sentiment: R2 price vs. original target — The R2 launched at about $57,990, materially above the long-promised $45k target; higher pricing may help margins but raises questions about demand elasticity and the “affordable EV” narrative that supported a volume-growth thesis. Rivian starts R2 EV production in Normal, Illinois
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.
View Our Latest Report on RIVN
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.
Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.
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