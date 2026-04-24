United Rentals (NYSE:URI) VP Andrew Limoges Sells 548 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Limoges sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded down $11.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $975.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,154. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $611.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $793.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $842.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68.

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United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 650.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.59.

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United Rentals News Summary

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About United Rentals

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United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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