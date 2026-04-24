United Rentals (NYSE:URI) VP Andrew Limoges Sells 548 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Limoges sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United Rentals Stock Performance
NYSE URI traded down $11.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $975.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,154. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $611.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $793.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $842.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.6 EPS for the current year.
United Rentals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 650.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.59.
Get Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals
United Rentals News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and higher guidance — URI reported robust Q1 results, beating revenue and (adjusted) EPS expectations and raised full‑year 2026 guidance, which triggered the large share rally. United Rentals Announces Strong First Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Demand and margins driving outperformance — Coverage points to stronger large‑project demand, cost controls and fleet productivity as the operational drivers of the beat and improved margin outlook. URI Q1 deep dive: Large project demand and cost controls drive outperformance
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — Major brokers raised price targets and ratings (JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird among them), reflecting confidence in upside after the results. Benzinga The Fly
- Positive Sentiment: Management confident on call — The earnings call emphasized continued demand strength and execution, reinforcing the raised outlook. United Rentals’ Earnings Call Signals Confident Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Market recognition and index spotlight — Coverage notes URI gaining visibility in indexes (Russell 1000) and elevated media attention following the print. How Is United Rentals Gaining Spotlight In The Russell 1000 Index?
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — URI declared a quarterly dividend (paid late May), a small income element but not a primary driver of the move. Benzinga movers
- Negative Sentiment: Sharp run‑up raises near‑term risk — The stock jumped 20%+ on the print, leaving valuation higher and increasing the chance of profit‑taking and short‑term volatility (which appears to be occurring today). Why United Rentals Stock Jumped More Than 20 Today
- Negative Sentiment: Volume and volatility spike — Trading volume has climbed materially around the print, increasing execution risk for larger positions and the chance of intraday swings. United Rentals stock soars 23 as earnings beat lifts outlook
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.
The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.
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