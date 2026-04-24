Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading 9.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.60 and last traded at GBX 10.50. 1,666,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,259,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.62.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.69 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.84.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider William Hodson bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £135,000. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.