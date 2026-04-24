Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading 9.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.60 and last traded at GBX 10.50. 1,666,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,259,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.62.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.69 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.84.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Hodson bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £135,000. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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