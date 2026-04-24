3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI) Short Interest Up 1,464.9% in April

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,475 shares, a growth of 1,464.9% from the March 31st total of 925 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDGI. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,685,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,458,000 after buying an additional 1,075,476 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,703,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 326,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF alerts:

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.47. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $31.62.

3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Company Profile

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.