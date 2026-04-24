51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $23.9950. Approximately 2,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.44.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) operates as an online English language learning platform, offering live one-on-one and small group instruction to students. The company leverages a proprietary digital classroom that connects learners predominantly in Mainland China with international instructors, primarily based in the Philippines. Its core offerings focus on English proficiency training for children and adults, covering general conversational skills, exam preparation, and business English.

The company’s service portfolio includes tailored course packages for different age groups, such as preschool learners, primary and secondary school students, and adult professionals.

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