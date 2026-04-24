BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 5.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.0050. 36,374,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 50,559,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

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BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,748. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

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BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Further Reading

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