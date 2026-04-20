TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF $MISL

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

MISL opened at $47.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.75. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

About First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

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