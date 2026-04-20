Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Synopsys worth $80,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $449.58 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.18 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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