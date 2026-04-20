Reviewing Zomedica (OTCMKTS:ZOMDF) & Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Risk and Volatility

Zomedica has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zomedica and Pharmaxis”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica $32.03 million 3.07 -$81.86 million ($0.09) -1.12 Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pharmaxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zomedica.

9.0% of Zomedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Zomedica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zomedica and Pharmaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica -255.53% -30.63% -28.09% Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zomedica beats Pharmaxis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zomedica

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Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals. It has collaboration agreements with Celsee, Inc. for the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy assays and related consumables for the detection of cancer in companion animals; and Seraph Biosciences, Inc. for development and markets a novel pathogen detection system. The company was formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and changed its name to Zomedica Corp. in October 2020. Zomedica Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Pharmaxis

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Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

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