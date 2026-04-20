Vertiv (VRT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2026 – Vertiv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2026 – Vertiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2026 – Vertiv is now covered by BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2026 – Vertiv is now covered by BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2026 – Vertiv had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $277.00 to $311.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2026 – Vertiv was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

4/13/2026 – Vertiv had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $286.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Vertiv had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $281.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Vertiv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, down from $280.00.

3/25/2026 – Vertiv is now covered by HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2026 – Vertiv was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

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Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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