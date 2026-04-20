TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.26 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF $FTXL

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $188.55 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day moving average is $140.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.43.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0131 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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