Reviewing Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Greenland Technologies has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenland Technologies and Rockwell Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenland Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rockwell Automation 0 11 9 1 2.52

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rockwell Automation has a consensus price target of $406.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.19%. Given Rockwell Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Greenland Technologies.

10.9% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenland Technologies and Rockwell Automation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Technologies $90.69 million 0.15 $4.93 million $0.31 2.24 Rockwell Automation $8.34 billion 5.60 $869.00 million $8.74 47.57

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Greenland Technologies. Greenland Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenland Technologies and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Technologies 5.44% 7.66% 4.10% Rockwell Automation 11.56% 34.92% 11.53%

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Greenland Technologies on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenland Technologies

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Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions. Its products are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation was and is headquartered in East Windsor, New Jersey.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

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