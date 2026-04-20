Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,250 Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,915,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,037,000 after acquiring an additional 247,479 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,739,000 after buying an additional 38,997 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 32,257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 95,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,921,000.

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Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $337.72 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $228.85 and a 1 year high of $345.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

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