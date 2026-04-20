Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Invests $875,000 in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,596,931,000 after acquiring an additional 577,279 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 204.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,840. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $608,664. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.