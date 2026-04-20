Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Invests $753,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $JMOM

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMOM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,790,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 334.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $74.98 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.

About JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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