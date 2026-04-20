Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Takes $641,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $36.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $100,070.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

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Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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