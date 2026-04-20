Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,284 SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF $XSW

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

XSW stock opened at $153.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.76. The stock has a market cap of $428.74 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.09.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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