Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,729,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,086,000 after purchasing an additional 642,820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,313,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,951 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,740,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,888 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,575,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,565,000 after purchasing an additional 304,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,574,000 after buying an additional 264,960 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $59.17 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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