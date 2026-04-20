FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO is Vista Finance LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Vista Finance LLC trimmed its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,072,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,454 shares during the period. FS Credit Opportunities makes up about 8.6% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,815.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 316,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 305,303 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 399,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 249,041 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 474,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 218,438 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 293,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 182,496 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, insider Michael C. Forman acquired 38,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $200,454.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,422.40. This represents a 668.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE: FSCO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

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