Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Boeing
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing is hiring 100–140 factory workers per week to support higher production rates, replace retirees and staff a new 737 MAX line — a clear signal the company is prioritizing volume and delivery growth. Boeing hiring more than 100 factory workers a week
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing/Millennium unveiled a new mid‑class satellite platform and plans for expanded production targeting ~26 deliveries in 2026 — diversifies revenue beyond commercial aircraft and helps monetize backlog. Boeing unveils satellite platform, targets 26 deliveries in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Defense wins are supporting cash flow: the U.S. Army awarded Boeing a ~$324M Chinook contract, and Boeing markets CH‑47 upgrades that sustain defense backlog. U.S. Army awards Boeing $324M contract
- Positive Sentiment: El Al expanded its 787 order by six jets, reinforcing airline demand and incremental delivery upside for Boeing’s widebody backlog. Israel’s El Al to buy six more 787s
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and previews are focused on Q1 metrics (deliveries, revenue, margins); Wall Street estimates will drive volatility into the April 22 earnings print. Unveiling Boeing (BA) Q1 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro pressure on airlines from higher fuel costs is noted, but several analysts argue jet demand remains resilient — mixed implications for near-term airline ordering. Boeing: Oil Shock Hits Airlines, But Demand For Jets Won’t Break
- Negative Sentiment: Investors remain sensitive to near‑term delivery timing after disclosures about pauses/rework on some 737 MAX handovers (wiring rework), which has pressured the stock as delivery shifts impact cash flow. Boeing shares slide as investors refocus on near-term delivery uncertainty
- Negative Sentiment: A lawmaker has raised questions about the future of the CH‑47F Block II program, prompting Boeing to seek stronger Army commitment — program uncertainty could affect timing/visibility of defense revenues. Boeing wants Army’s ‘commitment’ to CH‑47F Block II
Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.48.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing
Boeing Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE BA opened at $223.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.67. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
About Boeing
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
Featured Articles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.