Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.48.

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Boeing Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $223.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.67. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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