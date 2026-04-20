TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 99,178 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,178 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.14% of Cameco worth $56,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

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Cameco Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $120.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.25 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $135.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.13 million. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Cameco to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.20 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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