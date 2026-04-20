Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.0598 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.15 million and $2.23 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00026148 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00013910 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,120.78 or 0.35313721 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. Blog, Telegram, YouTube, Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

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