OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $274.86 Million

OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One OpenEden OpenDollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001337 BTC on exchanges. OpenEden OpenDollar has a total market cap of $274.86 million and $10.39 worth of OpenEden OpenDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenEden OpenDollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74,999.93 or 0.99776697 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74,299.43 or 0.99727284 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OpenEden OpenDollar Profile

OpenEden OpenDollar’s launch date was January 12th, 2025. OpenEden OpenDollar’s total supply is 36,776,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,415,021 tokens. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official website is openeden.com. OpenEden OpenDollar’s official Twitter account is @openeden_x.

OpenEden OpenDollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenEden OpenDollar (USDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenEden OpenDollar has a current supply of 36,812,945.51649715 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenEden OpenDollar is 0.99794167 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openeden.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenEden OpenDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenEden OpenDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenEden OpenDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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