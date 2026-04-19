Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 84,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,630. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,077,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 118,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,725,912.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,009 shares of company stock worth $88,536,187. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $174.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.78. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.07.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Weiss Ratings cut Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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