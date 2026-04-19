Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 96,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 451,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 210,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $64.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

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