Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.08 Million Stock Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $19,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,476,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,428,000 after buying an additional 3,944,894 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,209,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,095,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,519,000.

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United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PRKS opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.87 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research raised United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

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United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

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United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

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