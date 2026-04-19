Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,138 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 9.7%

Netflix stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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