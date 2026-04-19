Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 120,662 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 120,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

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Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of SCHA opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

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