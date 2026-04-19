Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,473,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,876 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,286,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,702,000 after acquiring an additional 790,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,679,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,072 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $84.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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