Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Takes $4.06 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Uber Technologies makes up 3.3% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $105.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $77.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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