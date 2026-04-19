Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Shares Up 9.7% – Still a Buy?

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.4150. Approximately 1,309,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,017,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Key Headlines Impacting Vor Biopharma

Here are the key news stories impacting Vor Biopharma this week:

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Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially raised forward EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–2029), cutting projected losses for 2026–2028 and now forecasting FY2029 EPS of $4.16; the firm keeps a “Buy” rating and $31 price target — this reduces near‑term downside in forecasts and signals brighter long‑term expectations. HC Wainwright research note

HC Wainwright materially raised forward EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–2029), cutting projected losses for 2026–2028 and now forecasting FY2029 EPS of $4.16; the firm keeps a “Buy” rating and $31 price target — this reduces near‑term downside in forecasts and signals brighter long‑term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Broader Wall Street coverage remains mixed-to-positive: multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings while several maintain holds; the MarketBeat consensus target remains well above the current price, implying analyst upside but with dispersion in conviction. Analyst coverage summary

Broader Wall Street coverage remains mixed-to-positive: multiple firms have buy/overweight ratings while several maintain holds; the MarketBeat consensus target remains well above the current price, implying analyst upside but with dispersion in conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (reported ~97% held by institutions) and some new stakes were disclosed recently; that concentration can amplify moves but also means flow changes (in or out) matter more than usual. Institutional holdings update

Institutional ownership is high (reported ~97% held by institutions) and some new stakes were disclosed recently; that concentration can amplify moves but also means flow changes (in or out) matter more than usual. Negative Sentiment: Ra Capital Management, L.P. (a director-level holder) has been an active seller in April, unloading multiple tranches (including >500k shares on Apr 13 and additional sales on Apr 2–15), trimming its position materially — this large insider selling increases supply and is likely weighing on sentiment. SEC Form 4 — Ra Capital sales Coverage of Ra Capital sales

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Vor Biopharma to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 10.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vor Biopharma

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $9,775,773.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,555,741 shares in the company, valued at $75,579,743.19. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,207,379 shares of company stock worth $36,632,973 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $5,368,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $18,496,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,193,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

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Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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