Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF $GPZ

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:GPZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the quarter. VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF comprises about 2.0% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC owned 19.51% of VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

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VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GPZ opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

About VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF

The VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (GPZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed companies involved in the alternative asset management industry, including private equity and BDCs. GPZ was launched on Apr 29, 2025 and is issued by VanEck.

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