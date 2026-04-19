Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.9904 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Buenaventura Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Buenaventura Mining to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

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Buenaventura Mining Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.40. Buenaventura Mining has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00.

About Buenaventura Mining

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.03. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

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Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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