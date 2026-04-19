Northern Trust (NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $2.1284 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.15%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $159.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.69. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $85.72 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research lowered Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Clive Bellows sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $166,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,159.58. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Fox, Jr. sold 3,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $468,361.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,887.28. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,714. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,493,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 97,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,747,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $511,917,000 after acquiring an additional 301,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 703,985 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 185,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

Further Reading

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