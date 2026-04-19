Canfor (TSE:CFP) Cut to Hold at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canfor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canfor from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.20.

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Canfor Price Performance

CFP stock opened at C$12.88 on Thursday. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$10.86 and a 12 month high of C$16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

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Canfor Corp is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor Corp produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. Canfor Corp has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden’s largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns, approximately, a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp.

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