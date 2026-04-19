ASML’s (ASML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,504.38.

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ASML Stock Up 3.5%

ASML Increases Dividend

Shares of ASML opened at $1,459.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $574.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,398.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,221.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ASML has a 1 year low of $614.06 and a 1 year high of $1,547.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More.

Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More.

ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More.

Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More.

Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More.

DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More.

Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More.

Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds — supply-chain constraints and negative free cash flow in the quarter — and a moderate post‑earnings selloff show some investors are taking profits. Read More.

ASML Company Profile

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ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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