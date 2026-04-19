EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EME. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $848.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $901.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.86.

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EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.8%

EME stock opened at $806.78 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $356.97 and a twelve month high of $835.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $761.82 and a 200 day moving average of $695.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting EMCOR Group

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EMCOR Group Company Profile

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EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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