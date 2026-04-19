First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

FNWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

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First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.58. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Curt Queyrouze acquired 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $49,655.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 54,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,155.70. This trade represents a 9.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bensler LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Northwest Bank, the company delivers a full spectrum of community banking services to individuals, families, and small to mid-sized businesses. Its operations are rooted in local decision-making and personalized client relationships, reflecting a community-oriented banking model.

On the retail side, First Northwest Bank offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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