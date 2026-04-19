EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $19,120.08 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $19,120.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,953,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,380,809.54. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,604 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $67,023.84.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $141,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,700 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $100,224.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $119,490.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,786 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $88,916.12.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,414 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $131,603.42.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,703 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $29,895.18.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,497 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $178,002.63.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,896 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $29,075.84.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,304 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $168,094.24.

EverCommerce Trading Up 1.9%

EverCommerce stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Wall Street Zen raised EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings raised EverCommerce from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

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EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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