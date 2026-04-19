Lewis Prebble Sells 1,141 Shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $31,217.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,244.16. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

StandardAero Price Performance

SARO opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35.

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StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. StandardAero’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting StandardAero

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting StandardAero this week:

SARO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price objective on StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SARO. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in StandardAero by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,139,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 623,652 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in StandardAero by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,428,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,273,000 after acquiring an additional 759,694 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in StandardAero by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 945,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 245,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000.

StandardAero Company Profile

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StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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