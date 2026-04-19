Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,370 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $429,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,312. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $5,784,010. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.31 and a 12 month high of $141.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

See Also

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